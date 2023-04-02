Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
NYSE:RHP opened at $89.73 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.