Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.73 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.