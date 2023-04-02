Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Sprinklr Trading Up 1.3 %
CXM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after buying an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
