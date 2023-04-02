biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Raised to $11.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote Stock Up 9.4 %

BTMD stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. biote has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp purchased 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samar Jagat Kamdar purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in biote in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

