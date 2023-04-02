Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

