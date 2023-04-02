Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

