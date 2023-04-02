Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
