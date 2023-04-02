Morgan Stanley Trims Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Target Price to $12.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

