First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

