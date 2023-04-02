The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

HBAN opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.