Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

MU stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.