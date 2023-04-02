Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

