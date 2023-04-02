Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Featured Articles

