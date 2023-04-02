Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $870.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.