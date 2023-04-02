SVB Leerink Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $39.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 236.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

