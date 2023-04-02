Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $29.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

