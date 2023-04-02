Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FITB stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

