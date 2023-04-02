Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

