The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $61.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.