Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

