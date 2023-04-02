Wells Fargo & Company Trims Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Target Price to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHH. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $150.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

