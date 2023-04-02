Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.43.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.62.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983 shares of company stock valued at $971,848 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.