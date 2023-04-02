WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.50.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $154.54 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

