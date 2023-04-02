CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$89.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$80.77 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$64.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.88. The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dollarama

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

