Berenberg Bank Raises Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Price Target to GBX 37

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Base Resources Stock Performance

BSRUF stock opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of 0.17. Base Resources has a 12-month low of 0.11 and a 12-month high of 0.28.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.