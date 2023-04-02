Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

Clarus Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BZAM Stock Performance
Shares of BZAM stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.21. BZAM has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About BZAM
