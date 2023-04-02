Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,390 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($20.15) to GBX 1,390 ($17.08) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,450 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.08) to GBX 1,350 ($16.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,177.06.

Antofagasta Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

