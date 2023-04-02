Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 528,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.86. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

