Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 528,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.86. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $32.51.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
