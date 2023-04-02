American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

American Superconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Superconductor

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.