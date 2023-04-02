Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Expands By 15.6%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 229,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.