The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

