Head to Head Survey: Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calian Group and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Experian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Calian Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.38%. Experian has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Calian Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than Experian.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Calian Group and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 32.83 Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 38.47

Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Experian N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calian Group beats Experian on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

