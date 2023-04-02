Head to Head Review: BRC (BRCC) & Its Competitors

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -978.93% -155.17% -10.85%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.94 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 107.71

This table compares BRC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BRC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 3 2 0 2.40 BRC Competitors 177 1201 1527 30 2.48

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 96.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 93.74%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

BRC rivals beat BRC on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

