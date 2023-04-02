Contrasting Babylon (BBLN) and Its Competitors

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.76

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 154 302 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 942.89%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -123.13% -179.44% -25.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

