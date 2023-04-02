Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -183.60% -10.41% -9.97% Jushi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $91.90 million 8.03 -$168.73 million ($0.45) -4.31 Jushi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cronos Group and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jushi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cronos Group and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Jushi 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 83.63%. Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 392.53%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

