Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

