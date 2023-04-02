Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $107.64

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

