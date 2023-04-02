The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.02. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

