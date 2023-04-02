Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $251.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

