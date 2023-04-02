Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

ARCT opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $636.64 million, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

