Financial Survey: Prenetics Global (PRE) vs. Its Competitors

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Prenetics Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.18 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.22 billion $4.04 million 23.24

Prenetics Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 889 15 2.50

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prenetics Global peers beat Prenetics Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

