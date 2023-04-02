Maxim Group Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $10.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.
SCYNEXIS Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SCYX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
