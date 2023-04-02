Maxim Group Boosts SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target to $10.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of SCYX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

