The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

