Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 9,140 put options.

Amyris Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Amyris has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

About Amyris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 4,188.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705,952 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 89.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amyris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

