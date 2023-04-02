Amyris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 21,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 9,140 put options.
Amyris Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Amyris has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
