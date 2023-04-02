goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.07. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$88.43 and a 12-month high of C$144.19.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

