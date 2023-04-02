goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.07. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$88.43 and a 12-month high of C$144.19.
goeasy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.66%.
Insider Transactions at goeasy
In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.