Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ally Financial Put Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 36,587 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,951 put options.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.