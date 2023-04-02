Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 7.2 %

TSE:NEO opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

About Neo Performance Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

