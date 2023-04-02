Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after acquiring an additional 663,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 134,368 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.