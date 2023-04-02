Solid Power (SLDP) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -60.19 Solid Power Competitors $711.63 million $11.26 million 4.09

Solid Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 74 462 999 51 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 76.08%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

