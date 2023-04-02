HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 11.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

