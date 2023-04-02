GAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 13,867 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock worth $287,557. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAP Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

GPS stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

