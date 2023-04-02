Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Financial Contrast

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $221.78 million 0.13 -$3.74 million ($0.07) -5.46 NaaS Technology $49.04 million 2.57 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Boxlight and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boxlight has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -1.82% -11.99% -2.84% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.